Simon Willans

Homepage Typography

Simon Willans
Simon Willans
  • Save
Homepage Typography typography fonts css3 proxima-nova
Download color palette

Homepage intro for my upcoming site.

Full view: http://willans.net/stuff/willans_full.jpg

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2011
Simon Willans
Simon Willans

More by Simon Willans

View profile
    • Like