Warren Keefe (Studio WmK)

Engineering Lab Mural

Warren Keefe (Studio WmK)
Warren Keefe (Studio WmK)
Hire Me
  • Save
Engineering Lab Mural cnc vector lightning metal pipes bridge technology computer tech illustration mural wall mural
Download color palette

The work continues on this piece. The main mural is going to be about 120 x 220 inches with two small pieces to join too.

Almost through the base illustration, soon time to add some colour and texture!

Warren Keefe (Studio WmK)
Warren Keefe (Studio WmK)
Designer of all sorts.
Hire Me

More by Warren Keefe (Studio WmK)

View profile
    • Like