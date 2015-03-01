Super 10 Chicago

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As a continuation of my World Ice Hockey Federation series, the 10 champions of the world's leagues play in a Champions League type townament. @Dylan Alexander chose the city, and I made a logo reflecting the city with the bean, Sears Tower, and team colors. The common lettering can be found in all the event logos in the project.