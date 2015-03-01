Michael Taylor

Super 10 Chicago

Michael Taylor
Michael Taylor
  • Save
Super 10 Chicago wihf hockey chicago blackhawks
Download color palette

As a continuation of my World Ice Hockey Federation series, the 10 champions of the world's leagues play in a Champions League type townament. @Dylan Alexander chose the city, and I made a logo reflecting the city with the bean, Sears Tower, and team colors. The common lettering can be found in all the event logos in the project.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2015
Michael Taylor
Michael Taylor

More by Michael Taylor

View profile
    • Like