RES Conception

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Im finally able to start talking about the main project taking up the best part of the last 3-4 months. Over the next few days i'm going to post the journey that I took to get from beginning to end.
Here are my initial idea's sketched out on paper..