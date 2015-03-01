LGB eSport Web Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
During a long-term commitment to design I've figured that creating things which will be appealing to gamers attracts me most. So spontaneously an opportunity fell through the sky to work with a lot of popular eSport teams, which one of them is also LGB. I personally do not favor these colors, but it's interesting to adjust myself to the newborn situation.
Full presentation here: http://on.be.net/1AtbudP