LGB eSport Web Design

During a long-term commitment to design I've figured that creating things which will be appealing to gamers attracts me most. So spontaneously an opportunity fell through the sky to work with a lot of popular eSport teams, which one of them is also LGB. I personally do not favor these colors, but it's interesting to adjust myself to the newborn situation.

Full presentation here: http://on.be.net/1AtbudP

Posted on Mar 1, 2015
