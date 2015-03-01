Reviewing attendee info

Just before a meeting, you get a quick summary of who you are meeting with, when you last interacted with them and a bit of personal data (think birthday or maybe work anniversary) along with a list of people you both know and how you both know those people. The idea is to help you connect with the person you are meeting with before you meet. Many of the meetings I am in now are virtual or phone only meetings. I never actually get to meet the people I am working with and it feels impersonal. The goal of this app is to use data from social and private sources (think LinkedIn or Facebook account along side Salesforce) to help grow better connections. The focus is on humanizing the data (real pictures) and call out meaningful interactions and events.