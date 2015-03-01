Ray Martín

Osso

Osso mark identity branding typography type simple minimal
Early exploration for Osso, an up and coming company looking to stir things up a bit.

Props to @Josh Principe and the Onyx crew for their collaboration.

Osso
Posted on Mar 1, 2015
