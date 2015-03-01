David Moulton

Prepare for your meeting

Prepare for your meeting app
I need an app that helps me quickly understand who I am meeting with. I want a quick summary of the attendees and the ability to dig just a tad deeper if needed.

Posted on Mar 1, 2015
