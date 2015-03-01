Diogo Dantas

[WIP] Brand Identity for New Guitarists Blog

[WIP] Brand Identity for New Guitarists Blog brand identity brand guideline logo design music guitar blend typography white gradient
This is new version of the symbol I'm creating for a new client.
This is an identity for an online blog that helps guitarists get started properly, offering some really useful tools.

