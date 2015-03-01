Lore Mondragón

Fiat 500 1950

Fiat 500 1950 illustration car vector fiat fiat500 1950 retro classic
Llegaste a mi vida repentinamente y me enseñaste que la vida es una aventura. Cuando llegó el momento de partir, no entristecí, sino me alegré por haberte conocido.

Posted on Mar 1, 2015
