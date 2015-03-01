iPad Travel App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A little something I made for a client. My love for Bali made me do that. The first screen shows the search-view. The second screen shows the offers which are basically the image from the background (a tap on bali switches there). This combines both great imagery and offers. I hope you like it.