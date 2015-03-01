Julius Löwe

iPad Travel App

iPad Travel App sketchapp sketch app ipad travel background image bali melikey madewithsketch
A little something I made for a client. My love for Bali made me do that. The first screen shows the search-view. The second screen shows the offers which are basically the image from the background (a tap on bali switches there). This combines both great imagery and offers. I hope you like it.

Posted on Mar 1, 2015
