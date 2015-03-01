Guillermo Mont

iOS Contacts App Realignment

iOS Contacts App Realignment ios iphone contacts app
I did a little re-alignment exercise. You can check out some tweaks I'd make to the ios contacts app: https://www.behance.net/gallery/24067647/Contacts-App-Realignment

Posted on Mar 1, 2015
