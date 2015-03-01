Joshua Dillon

OnBoard Mobile App Icon Evolution

Joshua Dillon
Joshua Dillon
Hire Me
  • Save
OnBoard Mobile App Icon Evolution mobile app mobile web ui ux ios brand identity
Download color palette

Selection of various mobile app icons that were a part of the brand identity evolution for OnBoard, a cross-platform enterprise human resource management app.

F1dfc59a8576aeb3adff1ce6b3d289d6
Rebound of
Mobile App Icons
By Joshua Dillon
View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2015
Joshua Dillon
Joshua Dillon
Design strategy, direction, and leadership.
Hire Me

More by Joshua Dillon

View profile
    • Like