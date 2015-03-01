Pola Lisowicz

Squirrel - logo design

Squirrel - logo design squirrel logo design vector
my first shot here, on dribble!
It's something I've done for a friend of mine. For a little store selling roasted peanuts.

Special thanks to @Paul-Constantin Turcanu for letting me join the community :)

Mar 1, 2015
