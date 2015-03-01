Logo for "ART of Governance" project

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi, guys!
Here is the logo for the project "ART of Governance: Accountability, Responsibility, Transparency", which symbolize variety of improvements and developments in the local governance processes.
The Project provides conduction of the first annual monitoring of city life quality, the introduction of KPI system in City Council, standardization of City Council processes according to ISO standards and a lot more.