Marianne Zub

Logo for "ART of Governance" project

Marianne Zub
Marianne Zub
  • Save
Logo for "ART of Governance" project logo logotype identity brand
Download color palette

Hi, guys!
Here is the logo for the project "ART of Governance: Accountability, Responsibility, Transparency", which symbolize variety of improvements and developments in the local governance processes.
The Project provides conduction of the first annual monitoring of city life quality, the introduction of KPI system in City Council, standardization of City Council processes according to ISO standards and a lot more.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2015
Marianne Zub
Marianne Zub

More by Marianne Zub

View profile
    • Like