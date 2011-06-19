Dan Cassaro

Ride Like the Wind

Today my girlfriend and I start our 2 months science and design adventure. I created some type for our travel blog.

Follow our voyage here: http://openhighwayreader.tumblr.com/

Posted on Jun 19, 2011
