Every Little Everything - Circle Glasses

I've been doing a daily illustration project with a few of my Biola art major friends this year! It's called "Every Little Everything" and consists of a fine artist, a photographer, and myself (doing digital art). At the end of the year, whatever we haven't illustrated, we have to give away or sell. It's an exercise in thinking more deeply about our material possessions.

To follow along, I post them on insta every day (@emiok), tumblr (emilyokada.tumblr.com), and our website, everylittleeverything.com.