Emily Asami

Every Little Everything - Sketchbook

Emily Asami
Emily Asami
  • Save
Every Little Everything - Sketchbook every little everything sketchbook illustration math
Download color palette

I've been doing a daily illustration project with a few of my Biola art major friends this year! It's called "Every Little Everything" and consists of a fine artist, a photographer, and myself (doing digital art). At the end of the year, whatever we haven't illustrated, we have to give away or sell. It's an exercise in thinking more deeply about our material possessions.

To follow along, I post them on insta every day (@emiok), tumblr (emilyokada.tumblr.com), and our website, everylittleeverything.com.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2015
Emily Asami
Emily Asami
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Emily Asami

View profile
    • Like