The package includes 31 illustrations: 10 watercolor feathers, 7 watercolor birds , 2 watercolor flowers, watercolor butterfly , 6 elements in ink, 3 elements graphite pencil. Layered PSD, Transparent PNG.
Pattern of feathers in the package is not included.
The illustrations were drawn Schminke watercolor, paper Bianco Artico Nettuno, ink KOOH-I-NOOR.
https://creativemarket.com/spasibenko/204031-Watercolor-and-graphic-quality-birds