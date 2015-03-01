Jarek Pulit

Old Meets New - FP Disk Camera + Raspberry Pi + iPad

Old Meets New - FP Disk Camera + Raspberry Pi + iPad fisher-price camera ipad raspberry pi makers fair science fair circuits vector
Display poster for a friends entry into the Fisher-Price Makers Fair. He retrofitted a raspberry Pi into the Fisher-Price Changeable Disk Camera which then sent the photos to the iPad. Full poster

