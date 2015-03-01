Brett Marek

Chalkboard wall

Chalkboard wall chalkboard art
tackled a chalkboard wall for our new office space. I used a projector so i could rough in my design. especially the serif fonts. (props to all the artist who freehand text) I didnt have that confidence. Pretty happy with the result.

Posted on Mar 1, 2015
