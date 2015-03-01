Kenneth Jensen
ajukreizi

Shipbeat Website

Kenneth Jensen
ajukreizi
Kenneth Jensen for ajukreizi
Hire Us
  • Save
Shipbeat Website web ui ux api tech startup identity website saas
Download color palette

It has been a while once again, but it is only due to being really busy, so it is a good thing.

We have recently launched a website and identity with an awesome startup, doing a service for e-commerce platforms, to handle shipping, payment and everything post-purchase, to enhance the quality for users.

Check out the work at http://shipbeat.com/ and feedback is more than welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2015
ajukreizi
ajukreizi
Designing and building digital products and services.
Hire Us

More by ajukreizi

View profile
    • Like