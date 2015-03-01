Daisy Dee

Owls

Owls owl animal illustration ink whiteout bird sketch
Watched The Guardians of Ga'hoole move with my sister last night. seems a good a time as any to post this image.
Study of owls from the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History. Ink and White-out. 2015.

Prints are for sale at: http://society6.com/product/owls-gvt_print

Posted on Mar 1, 2015
