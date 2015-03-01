Daphne van der Zanden

Pirate skateboard

Pirate skateboard pirate skateboard design longboard funny octopus beard deck
Flirting with the idea to expand my horizon designing skateboards. Really? ARRRRRR!
This is my first addition to the skateboard deck collection "Walk the plank", so interesting! Very smartly me lass!

http://daphnevanderzanden.blogspot.nl/2015/03/pirate-skateboard-design-concept.html

Posted on Mar 1, 2015
