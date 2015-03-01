Personal Business Cards

Trending designs to inspire you
First of all, huge thanks to Harry Rundle for the invite. Won't let you down on this.
This was an attempt to create a new visual identity and branding for myself based on the word "nice", which is not only a reflection of my personality but also a composition of my name. I went for a very minimalistic look in the overall branding and tried to work with several puns involving the word "nice". Hope you guys like it.