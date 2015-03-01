Niclas Ernst

Personal Business Cards

Niclas Ernst
Niclas Ernst
business cards branding corporate identity visual identity design
First of all, huge thanks to Harry Rundle for the invite. Won't let you down on this.

This was an attempt to create a new visual identity and branding for myself based on the word "nice", which is not only a reflection of my personality but also a composition of my name. I went for a very minimalistic look in the overall branding and tried to work with several puns involving the word "nice". Hope you guys like it.

Niclas Ernst
Niclas Ernst
I design software that just works.
