Sandra Boucher

Weekly render 01

Sandra Boucher
Sandra Boucher
  • Save
Weekly render 01 gem crystal amber orange yellow 3d render shading lighting maya arnold
Download color palette

I started weekly render experiment to improve my shading, lighting and rendering skills.
For the first week, something inspired by amber.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2015
Sandra Boucher
Sandra Boucher

More by Sandra Boucher

View profile
    • Like