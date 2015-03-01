Castle Slag Stamp

Trending designs to inspire you
Forged From None, Made From All
Castle Slag represents the creative collection of Jamie Lewis, Hayden Lemire & Sean Morse. Composed of two industrial designers and a graphic designer Castle Slag creates, designs & produces furniture, home goods, products, apparel & accessories. Founded in 2013 Castle Slags mission has been to forge new objects from old and reclaimed materials of both an industrial and environmental nature.
Please check out the a bit more of the project. It is currently under development. Apologies for the poor imagery.
http://www.nvdr-design.com/#/castle-slag/