Castle Slag Stamp

Forged From None, Made From All

Castle Slag represents the creative collection of Jamie Lewis, Hayden Lemire & Sean Morse. Composed of two industrial designers and a graphic designer Castle Slag creates, designs & produces furniture, home goods, products, apparel & accessories. Founded in 2013 Castle Slags mission has been to forge new objects from old and reclaimed materials of both an industrial and environmental nature.

Please check out the a bit more of the project. It is currently under development. Apologies for the poor imagery.

http://www.nvdr-design.com/#/castle-slag/