Time Strategy Guide for Designers | iOS App Mockup

For this self-directed project, I wanted to be able to create a mockup of an iPhone app that allows us graphic designers to be able to manage our time effectively towards our deadlines, and generally making the most of our working time.
The idea was that once the app was open, a list of tasks could be created by the user. As the user started each task, they would tap the corresponding task on the list in order to begin the "colour fill", the "colour fill" is where the bar begins to fill with its colour (from black & white) from left to right, once the bar was fully coloured, the user would then have to begin the next task.
This would encourage the user to work at a pace that would reduced procrastination, and increase productivity.
To see the full project, be sure to head over to my Behance blog! :)