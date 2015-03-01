Trending designs to inspire you
Dans les yeux de l'autre (In the eyes of the other) is a short movie I worked on for 2 weeks with an awesome team at HETIC.
The movie is about a passionate photographer who's going to shoot a woman without she knows anything about it. One day the photographer decides to display all his pictures in an art gallery...
I worked on the direction of photography.
Watch the movie here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rpk2ZDdg894