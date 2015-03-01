Brittany Barnhart

Fireflies - Final

Fireflies - Final illustration pattern surface pattern fireflies summer baby decoration whimsical dreamy child nature bugs
I PROMISE this will be the last post about my pattern. I built on it more this weekend and am super excited about it. :) See more about my inspiration, process, and color options on Skillshare: skl.sh/1DT10fe

