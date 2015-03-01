Live Hand Lettering Session

What about spending an hour with me at my drawing table and do a hand lettering training session together?

It's natural to feel self-conscious when you're just starting out. The very first steps are all fun and games, but things get complicated when you start considering doing it seriously: now you're preoccupied. What if people make fun of you? What if they think you're an imposter? Worse: what if you train the wrong way for six months and next thing you know, you've just wasted all that time?

There's no wrong or right way. I don't do things the right way, I do things my way. The techniques I use are a combination of what I gathered here and there, what I found out on my own and what I experienced to be the best solutions for me.

In this 1+ hour long in-depth video, I go all out and show you the way I do things. My goal is to give you some visual support and personal tips so you can start your learning journey with a more relaxed mindset.

