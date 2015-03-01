Live Hand Lettering Session

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
What about spending an hour with me at my drawing table and do a hand lettering training session together?
It's natural to feel self-conscious when you're just starting out. The very first steps are all fun and games, but things get complicated when you start considering doing it seriously: now you're preoccupied. What if people make fun of you? What if they think you're an imposter? Worse: what if you train the wrong way for six months and next thing you know, you've just wasted all that time?
There's no wrong or right way. I don't do things the right way, I do things my way. The techniques I use are a combination of what I gathered here and there, what I found out on my own and what I experienced to be the best solutions for me.
In this 1+ hour long in-depth video, I go all out and show you the way I do things. My goal is to give you some visual support and personal tips so you can start your learning journey with a more relaxed mindset.
Watch the video