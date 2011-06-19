Roan Lavery

Renegade Zen redesign

redesign illustration
After more than 5 years, I've finally updated my site www.renegadezen.com. I designed and built the whole thing in an afternoon so it's nothing fancy, but it feels great to not have to look at the old version.

I've made a token effort to experiment with media queries but it's not very slick at present. Hopefully I can continue with my new found burst of enthusiasm and keep improving on this.

Posted on Jun 19, 2011
