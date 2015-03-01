chrisdoes.design

Map pin motion

Heres the animated map pin on its own. For Enterprise Rent-a-car I was going for a strong pulse with smooth motion. Powerful & reliable without being aggressive.

Its interesting how much meaning can be placed in a moving element like this. Definitely 'on brand' :)

Rebound of
Animated map pin (round 2)
By chrisdoes.design
Posted on Mar 1, 2015
