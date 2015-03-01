Map pin motion

Trending designs to inspire you
Heres the animated map pin on its own. For Enterprise Rent-a-car I was going for a strong pulse with smooth motion. Powerful & reliable without being aggressive.
Its interesting how much meaning can be placed in a moving element like this. Definitely 'on brand' :)