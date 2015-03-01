Animated map pin (round 2)

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a revisit with a better produced gif (got the gif skills now) so you can see the smooth motion.
This is an animated map pin for Enterprise Rent-a-car UK. Part of a larger social media project some of which you can see here > https://dribbble.com/shots/1916582-Enterprise-Rent-a-car-social-media-graphics?list=users&offset=6