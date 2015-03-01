LARAe stands for Learning Analytics Reflection and Awareness environment. This tabletop setup shows the activities of an engineering class (blogs as reporting and discussion tools, twitter activitiy) and awarded badges (for specific achievements). The user can filter by student and time, compare etc.

I'll be posting close-ups of parts of the visualisation next. This was work from 2014.

Related article:

Charleer, S., Santos Odriozola, J., Klerkx, J., Duval, E. (2014). Improving teacher awareness through activity, badge and content visualizations. Lecture Notes in Computer Science: Vol. 8699. 1st International Workshop on Open Badges in Education. Tallinn, Estonia, 14-17 August 2014 (pp. 143-152).