Erik Brandt

eb_eyeo_dribbble

Erik Brandt
Erik Brandt
  • Save
eb_eyeo_dribbble dave schroeder eyeo eyeo festival minneapolis minnesota processing typografika geotypografika graphic design typography futura erik brandt pilotvibe eighthourday
Download color palette

Detail of some new Typografika for the upcoming Eyeo Festival, more here on Geotypografika: http://goo.gl/EKUJd

Erik Brandt
Erik Brandt

More by Erik Brandt

View profile
    • Like