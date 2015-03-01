Sindy Sinn

'TENSIONS ARISE' Back-shirt Print

'TENSIONS ARISE' Back-shirt Print typography black and white illustration screenprinting logo drawn band
...some back of shirt junk for the new Tensions Arise shirts. Still tweaking the main part of the art, so here's some meantime drips, stipple and font-junk.

Posted on Mar 1, 2015
