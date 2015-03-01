Koniczynka logo signet

Trending designs to inspire you
Koniczynka = clover
The logo signet that is derived from clover, red cross and heart. Some might say it's also a person with open hands.
I am particulary proud of this piece as it hit very close to home while still being very minimal and straightforward.
You can chack the whole project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/14086387/Identity-and-Website-for-Koniczynka