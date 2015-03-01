Ivan Bruyako

Executive Choice Coffee Exploration

Executive Choice Coffee
The letter C forms a cup and a table,
it also spells out the word "Choice" (which represents our choice of coffee)
The color red groups the C of the cup (with letter o serving as a handle) connects to the steam, spelling out "Coffee"

Posted on Mar 1, 2015
