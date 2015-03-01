Fatinha

Looking for Yori

Looking for Yori
Let me introduce you to Farah: the main character of my first children´s book. She has very longs arms and she´s looking for Yori: "OP ZOEK NAAR YORI" The writer is Winny Ang, and half March 2015 will be de launching of the book.

Posted on Mar 1, 2015
