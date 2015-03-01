Ivan Bruyako

Artists United Logo art logo hidden meaning brush
Two artists, both very different,
but in very close conversation.
A paint mixing palette,
and a brush.
In the shape of a slight heart - to convey love of art.

Posted on Mar 1, 2015
