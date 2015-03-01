Matt Willett

Flourish Five

Matt Willett
Matt Willett
Hire Me
  • Save
Flourish Five flourish typography type numeral number five 5 experiment gradient
Download color palette

designing a numeral five for fun. inspired by old pre-WWII German bank notes. some of their fives/5s look amazing.

really had some fun building it with the least amount of beziers to get the effect i wanted.

might be produced as a shirt in the future.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2015
Matt Willett
Matt Willett
I make the mundane magical through design.
Hire Me

More by Matt Willett

View profile
    • Like