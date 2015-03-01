David Maybach

Veem Cover

David Maybach
David Maybach
  • Save
Veem Cover locked screen design ios notification
Download color palette

Worked on this locked screen for a few hours one morning - the goal was to smoothly transform the notification screen from a real photo of an iPhone 5 sitting on the center of a car - I went beyond that and used an iPhone 6 mock up, cropped it out, zoom it in, layered my dogs picture in the background and added the iOS UI components separately - I transformed it to give it some depth.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2015
David Maybach
David Maybach

More by David Maybach

View profile
    • Like