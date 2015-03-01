Bryan Lavery

Knife & Gun Club

Bryan Lavery
Bryan Lavery
  • Save
Knife & Gun Club
Download color palette

Logo option for an organization of ER doctors based in Boston, MA.

Knife & Gun Club is a phrase used to characterize the gritty environment of a hospital emergency room.

Posted on Mar 1, 2015
Bryan Lavery
Bryan Lavery

More by Bryan Lavery

View profile
    • Like