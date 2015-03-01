Sean McCabe

There Is Today and There Is Never. Tomorrow Is Never.

lettering hand lettering
You don’t know if you’ll be here tomorrow or next week or next year. If something is important to you, don’t wait to start. Don’t wait until you “have time” or “have motivation.” Today is all you have.

Posted on Mar 1, 2015
