TJ Rogers

Wreck It Ralph

TJ Rogers
TJ Rogers
  • Save
Wreck It Ralph sketch disney wreckitralph drawing saturdaysketchseries
Download color palette

Disney's Wreck-it-Ralph is such a great character. As with my Tadashi Hamada piece, I first sketched Ralph out with a 3B pencil, inked, him in, then proceeded to give him color via color pencil.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2015
TJ Rogers
TJ Rogers

More by TJ Rogers

View profile
    • Like