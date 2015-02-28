Jesus M. Garcia

Leonard Nimoy is Spock

Leonard Nimoy is Spock illustration vector llap spock star trek leonard nimoy flat minimal minimalist
"...Of my friend, I can only say this: of all the souls I have encountered in my travels, his was the most... human."

-Admiral James Tiberius Kirk

Posted on Feb 28, 2015
