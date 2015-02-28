manvi

Meet Snuggle

manvi
manvi
  • Save
Meet Snuggle stickers illustrations colors expressions
Download color palette

I designed Snuggle, the dog as part of various sticker sets I created for hike chat app. Snuggle brings out different expressions that can happen in a conversation. He is innocent, he is sweet, he is smart and he gets angry and he has it all :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2015
manvi
manvi

More by manvi

View profile
    • Like