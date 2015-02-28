Mike Levos

EZCOM Emergency Dispatch Software

Mike Levos
Mike Levos
  • Save
EZCOM Emergency Dispatch Software emergency paramedic ambulance police 911 dispatch firefighter logo logotype
Download color palette

Minimalistic logotype design for a company that produces software and hardware for emergency personnel. Jeremy Mansfield inspired the background.

First responders still 2x
Rebound of
First Responders
By Jeremy Mansfield
View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2015
Mike Levos
Mike Levos

More by Mike Levos

View profile
    • Like