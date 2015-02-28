Laser Cutters of Catan

I made this Settlers of Catan board last year, but stumbled on the pictures today. This was the second project I did with a laser cutter and was still learning how to make it play nicely.

The two things I wanted to improve:

1. Make sure all of the pieces flatly fit together. The board that came with the game gets warped easily and creates an uneven surface.

2. Give those little circles a home. It's easy to knock them around during gameplay, but cutting out the holes gave them a spot to stay.