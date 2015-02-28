Laser Cutters of Catan

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I made this Settlers of Catan board last year, but stumbled on the pictures today. This was the second project I did with a laser cutter and was still learning how to make it play nicely.
The two things I wanted to improve:
1. Make sure all of the pieces flatly fit together. The board that came with the game gets warped easily and creates an uneven surface.
2. Give those little circles a home. It's easy to knock them around during gameplay, but cutting out the holes gave them a spot to stay.